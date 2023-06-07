Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Chris Licht out as CEO of CNN, reports say

Chris Licht attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of...
Chris Licht attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Chairman Chris Licht, whose brief tenure as the chairman and CEO of CNN had multiple issues, is out at the news network, according to multiple reports.

Licht’s time leading CNN lasted just over a year and included the shutting down of streaming service CNN+ shortly after its launch following months of promotion. The New York Times and CNBC reported the change at the network Wednesday, based on people familiar with the situation.

