Chance Strong/Severe Storms Today

WEDNESDAY:

More warm, humid conditions with thunderstorms chances in the afternoon and evening along and west of the warm/stalled front. Atmospheric ingredients will be better the possibility for a few severe thunderstorms. Hail up to 1″ in diameter and damaging gusts upwards of 60 mph will be the primary threat with these storms. Locally heavy rain is once again possible as well.

The main area we will be watching for any stronger or severe storms to fire is along the Red River and points west into eastern ND.

Again, just like Tuesday, the warmest temperatures will be in the Valley and points west. However, we may top out just a few degrees cooler than Tuesday’s highs.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: The front that has been hanging around has been pretty stationary near the Red River Valley, so the west will remain the hottest through the late week. The stationary front will also be a boundary on which isolated storms will form. We still will be quite hot through most of the week with 80s and 90s. The hottest days look to be Thursday as another cold front pushes south out of Canada with the best chance of rain and thunder for the upcoming workweek. This will bring cooler temperatures on Friday with highs in the 70s and low 80s to wrap up the week.

THIS WEEKEND:. Next weekend finally brings some decent relief from the prolonged stretch of hot weather. Temperatures are expected to be in the 80s along with a few in the 70s. The overall pattern looks dry.

NEXT WEEK: Next week temperatures are now looking to heat back up in to the 80s and low 90s. The only battle with the skies we will have is the clouds. The chances of any precipitation are very low, aside from Thursday.

