Burgum pens Wall Street Journal op-ed announcing run for president

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, plans to make a major announcement Wednesday, but on Tuesday, he shared with readers of the Wall Street Journal an editorial on why he plans to run for president in 2024.

In the op-ed, titled “Doug Burgum: Why I’m Running for President in 2024,” the governor cites his reasons for running, making economics the “top priority.”

The WSJ editorial calls out President Biden for his handling of economic issues, and said the U.S. needs to “recognize the real threat to America and strengthen national security.”

