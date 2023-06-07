Cooking with Cash Wa
Burgum pens Wall Street Journal op-ed announcing run for president

Doug Burgum
Doug Burgum(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, plans to make a major announcement Wednesday, but on Tuesday, he shared with readers of the Wall Street Journal an editorial on why he plans to run for president in 2024.

In the op-ed, titled “Doug Burgum: Why I’m Running for President in 2024,” the governor cites his reasons for running, making economics the “top priority.”

The WSJ editorial calls out President Biden for his handling of economic issues, and said the U.S. needs to “recognize the real threat to America and strengthen national security.”

The op-ed can be found here for subscribed readers.

Your News Leader will carry coverage of Burgum’s announcement from Fargo Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. on our stations and on KFYR+.

Previous Coverage: Burgum expected to announce campaign for president June 7; North Dakotans react

