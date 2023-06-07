Anti-LGBTQ+ legislation impacts on Pride month in FM

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - June is national pride month. However, the LGBTQ+ community has been under attack in recent legislation across the U.S.

Just this year, over 20 states have passed 80 anti-trans bills and 72 have been signed into law. Eleven of those bills have been passed in North Dakota. Republican politicians frame these actions as ways to preserve parental oversight and what they say are family values.

But, Minnesota has gone the other direction. On April 27th, Governor Walz signed into law a ban on conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ minors as well as protecting the rights of LGBTQ+ people to receive gender affirming health care.

As a result of the latest legislation the Pride in the Park organization announced that they will be moving their Pride events to Moorhead this year due to safety concerns. FM Pride is August 10th-13th.

