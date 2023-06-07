Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

18-year-old accused of impersonating police officer, falsely pulling over drivers in 2 states

Logan Martin, 18, has been arrested for impersonating a police officer.
Logan Martin, 18, has been arrested for impersonating a police officer.(Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)
By Javon Williams and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - An 18-year-old has been arrested for impersonating a police officer.

WAFF reports that 18-year-old Logan Martin stole police lights from a vehicle after he applied for a job with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Martin had visited them to apply for a corrections officer position.

According to the team, after he left, they received a tip that he had stolen blue police lights and placed them in his car.

Authorities said the 18-year-old then used the stolen lights to pull over multiple drivers in Alabama and Tennessee.

According to deputies, they found the blue lights inside Martin’s vehicle while conducting a search warrant.

The team said they also found dash cameras, a police radio and other law enforcement-related items.

When questioned by police, Martin reportedly confessed.

The 18-year-old was arrested and charged with impersonating a peace officer.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested, faces multiple charges after Sunday morning pursuit
Man arrested, faces multiple charges after Sunday morning chase
UPDATE: Toddler, adult killed in Fargo apartment fire
UPDATE: Toddler, adult killed in Fargo apartment fire
Fence, deck, and garage damaged in police pursuit
Police: Chase suspect crashes into fence & deck, still on the run
Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
Quido mugshot
Sheriff: Man arrested for attempted murder after domestic call in Mapleton

Latest News

Johnnie Taylor, 71, won $476 million while playing Mega Millions.
Retired handyman wins record $476 million lottery jackpot: ‘It still doesn’t feel real’
Moorhead Farmers Market accepting SNAP benefits
Jefte Nzimoto Mug
Fargo DUI crash on 45th Street
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to...
Florida official says migrants flown to California went willingly, refutes claims of coercion
CA investigating after jets carrying migrants arrived