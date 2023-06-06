Zebra mussels found in Tamarac Lake in Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has discovered zebra mussels in Tamarac Lake near Pelican Rapids.

The DNR says staff was doing maintenance work on the lake’s public access when six zebra mussels were found attached to a concrete plank.

Zebra mussels are an invasive species. The DNR is asking lake property owners and those maintaining lake accesses to check for the mussels on posts, wheels, underwater support bars of docks or boat lifts, and any part of a boat, pontoon, or raft that has been submerged in water for an extended period of time.

A Minnesota state law requires people to abide by the following procedures whether or not an invasive species is present.

Clean watercraft, trailers, and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.

Drain all water and leave drain plugs out during transport.

Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

Never release bait, plants, or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters.

Dry docks, lifts, and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one water body to another.

To further reduce the risk of spreading an aquatic invasive species, the DNR is recommending the following tips.

Decontaminate watercraft and equipment – find free stations on the watercraft and equipment – find free stations on the courtesy decontamination page of the DNR website mndnr.gov/Decon ).

Spray with high-pressure water or rinse with very hot water (120 degrees for at least two minutes or 140 degrees for at least 10 seconds).

Dry watercraft and equipment for at least five days before using in another water body.

If someone believes they have found zebra mussels or any other aquatic invasive species on a body of water, you are encouraged to contact an MN DNR aquatic invasive species specialist.

