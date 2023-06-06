Teens in custody after Devils Lake armed robbery

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two teens are in custody after an armed robbery in Devils Lake Monday night.

Police say they were called to an apartment complex around 8:40 p.m. That’s where a man told them that two people in masks broke into his apartment, grabbed his child and threatened him at gunpoint.

Police say the man gave the them money, and they took off. Police later found the teens, ages 14 and 17, at another residence.

They say the teens are suspects in several recent vehicle break-ins in the Devils Lake area. In one of those cases, the teens stole a gun, which police say they have since recovered.

The teens are facing felony charges for armed robbery, terrorizing, theft of a firearm and breaking into a vehicle.

