Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Teens in custody after Devils Lake armed robbery

The teens are facing felony charges for armed robbery, terrorizing, theft of a firearm and breaking into a vehicle.
Generic
Generic(MGN)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two teens are in custody after an armed robbery in Devils Lake Monday night.

Police say they were called to an apartment complex around 8:40 p.m. That’s where a man told them that two people in masks broke into his apartment, grabbed his child and threatened him at gunpoint.

Police say the man gave the them money, and they took off. Police later found the teens, ages 14 and 17, at another residence.

They say the teens are suspects in several recent vehicle break-ins in the Devils Lake area. In one of those cases, the teens stole a gun, which police say they have since recovered.

The teens are facing felony charges for armed robbery, terrorizing, theft of a firearm and breaking into a vehicle.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested, faces multiple charges after Sunday morning pursuit
Man arrested, faces multiple charges after Sunday morning chase
Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
UPDATE: Toddler, adult killed in Fargo apartment fire
UPDATE: Toddler, adult killed in Fargo apartment fire
Fence, deck, and garage damaged in police pursuit
Police: Chase suspect crashes into fence & deck, still on the run
Quido mugshot
Sheriff: Man arrested for attempted murder after domestic call in Mapleton

Latest News

John Kvamme, 47, Fargo
Fargo man accused of sharing child pornography via Twitter
Madeline Kingsbury
Children of Maddi Kingsbury to remain with Kingsbury’s parents
West Fargo City Commission chambers
City departments reorganized until West Fargo City Administrator can be hired
Grand Forks police officer assaulted after trying to arrest alleged drunk driver