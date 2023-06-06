I-94 Road Buckle

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live)- The Minnesota Department of Transportation advises motorists to travel with extreme caution on eastbound Interstate 94 east of Moorhead. The pavement has buckled in both lanes near mile marker 10. The lanes are closed and traffic is currently being directed to drive around the area on the shoulder while crews make repairs.

The lanes are expected to reopen in about 5 to 6 hours, or when repairs have been completed.

The continued heat has started affecting several roads across the Red River Valley. With notable road buckles happening in Grand Forks and Detroit Lakes this past weekend causing some lane closures and traffic delays.

As the record breaking temps continue drivers might see more instances like Grand Forks and Detroit Lakes.

But how does this happen? Well, the Minnesota D.O.T. offers an explanation:

Pavement buckles can occur when the air temperature changes from moderate to extreme heat. When a road is constructed it is cut into segments creating a space for expansion and contraction. Sometimes that space is not enough and when that happens the pavement buckles or blows up, particularly when the pavement is older and weaker. The warmer the temperature the more the pavement material expands. The sun heats the pavement, and the pavement expands and then buckles. Buckles more commonly occur on older concrete pavements.

Blacktop pavement is a more flexible material and does not usually blow up but may create a bump similar to a frost heave, especially in areas where concrete and blacktop meet.

Both the Minnesota D.O.T. and North Dakota D.O.T. urge you to contact local authorities if you notice this happening when you are out on the road.

