Police search for man reportedly flashing children in Grand Forks

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are searching for one man who is allegedly flashing children in Grand Forks.

Police say they’re investigating three separate reports of a man driving around town, and then thrusting his hips up exposing himself.

The vehicle is described as a dark grey pickup or a red/maroon SUV. The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s.

Authorities say this happened around Demers Ave, north of 17th Ave. S. and between Cherry St. and 20th St.

Officials say the man is targeting children while driving around and exposing himself.

If you have any information on this, call police at 701-787-8000.

