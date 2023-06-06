Police: Chase suspect crashes into fence & deck, still on the run

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are searching for the suspect behind a city chase and destructive crash.

Police say around 10 p.m. on Monday, June 5 they tried to stop a vehicle in the 1200 block of 19th St. S. for no registration, but the vehicle took off.

Eventually, police say they lost sight of the vehicle, but then noticed property damage around 20th Ave. S. and 19th St. S.

Authorities say the suspect crashed through a fence, hit a deck and an unattached garage in someone’s yard and then ditched the vehicle.

A K9 unit was called in while officers set up a perimeter, but they couldn’t find the suspect.

No one is knowingly hurt from the chase or crash. Authorities are still searching for the driver.

