Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Officials: Naked man dies after attempting to swim across channel while intoxicated

Officials said a man drowned while trying to swim across a channel while intoxicated.
Officials said a man drowned while trying to swim across a channel while intoxicated.(Pixabay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (Gray News) – Officials in Illinois said a 25-year-old man drowned after he attempted to swim naked across a channel north of Petite Lake.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Long Channel located between Petite Lake and Spring Lake for a man who went underwater around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities searched for the man until his body was recovered from the water shortly after 6 a.m.

After investigating the man’s death, the sheriff’s office determined he was likely heavily intoxicated. They had spoken to witnesses who said the man was seen drinking at a birthday party.

After the party, officials said the man went to a home on West Forest Drive in Lake Villa and jumped from a pier into the lake with his clothes on.

The man swam to shore, and a relative helped him remove his wet clothes and took him to bed.

Investigators said they determined the man later left the bed and jumped back into the water, this time without wearing any clothes. Once in the lake, officials said he attempted to swim across the channel, but soon went underwater during this attempt.

Authorities are continuing to investigate, and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man’s cause of death.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested, faces multiple charges after Sunday morning pursuit
Man arrested, faces multiple charges after Sunday morning chase
Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
UPDATE: Toddler, adult killed in Fargo apartment fire
UPDATE: Toddler, adult killed in Fargo apartment fire
Fence, deck, and garage damaged in police pursuit
Police: Chase suspect crashes into fence & deck, still on the run
Quido mugshot
Sheriff: Man arrested for attempted murder after domestic call in Mapleton

Latest News

The shooting happened after Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony as people were leaving...
Multiple people shot near Virginia theater holding graduation celebration, officials say
Your CBD in Moorhead
175 page bill legalizing marijuana in Minn. causes confusion for CBD businesses
Officials in Massachusetts say 15 sets of twins and one set of triplets have graduated high...
‘Amazing’: 15 sets of twins and 1 set of triplets graduate high school together
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, center, poses for a selfie after a town hall-style...
Former New Jersey Gov. Christie kicks off 2024 Republican presidential bid with swipes at Trump
In this undated photo provided by Lakhinder Vohra, Adina Azarian poses for a picture in East...
Plane that crashed in Virginia lost contact with air traffic controllers during ascent, feds say