Hot, Stormy, with Some Smoke Today

TODAY:

Hot, but not as hot today with more thunderstorm chances this afternoon. The risk of severe is on the low end, though any strong to severe storms would pose a wind and hail threat. Organized severe weather is not expected but on or two strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Still hot to start the week with temperatures still well above average sitting in the upper 80s and even a few low 90s. A slight chance of storms lingers on Tuesday, but the quieter/less stormy pattern takes over. A “cool” front will push into Minnesota from the east, and will bring a break from the heat Wednesday.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: This front will become stationary near the Red River Valley, so the west will be hottest through the late week. The stationary front will also be a boundary on which isolated storms will formWe still will be quite hot through most of the week with 80s and 90s. The hottest days look to be Thursday as another cold front pushes south out of Canada with the best chance of rain and thunder for the upcoming workweek. This will bring cooler temperatures on Friday with highs in the 70s and low 80s to wrap up the week.

NEXT WEEKEND:. Next weekend finally brings some decent relief from the prolonged stretch of hot weather. Temperatures are expected to be in the 80s along with a few in the 70s. The overall pattern looks dry.

NEXT WEEK: week. Next week continues the cooldown relief with temperatures sitting in the mid to low 80s. The only battle wth the skies we will have, are the clouds. The chances of any precipitation are very low.

