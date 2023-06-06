Fargo man accused of sharing child pornography via Twitter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is facing two-dozen charges related to child pornography after a months-long investigation into one of his social media accounts.

A cyber tip came into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children from Twitter, after they noticed suspicious activity on a user’s account. Twitter reported child sexual abuse material was being sent by “AugustmoonA” using the chat feature from December 9 to December 16, 2022.

Investigators were able to determine the Twitter account was being used by John Thomas Kvamme of Fargo. He is charged in Cass County Court with 8 counts of promoting or directing an obscene sexual performance by a minor, which is a class A felony. He is also charged with 16 counts of possession of certain materials prohibited, which is a class C felony.

Court documents describe explicit sexual images involving children as young as 18 months old to approximately 15-years-old. Investigators say Kvamme not only possessed child pornography, but also shared and distributed the images with other users.

An additional folder was located with approximately 30 files of child porn, including several videos. The victims in these videos were between the ages of 5 and 16-years-old.

Investigators say Kvamme had conversations on Twitter indicating he has a sexual interest in children. Court documents say he admitted to being the owner of the Twitter account and the email address associated with this investigation.

Kvamme was arrested and booked into the Cass County Jail. He appeared in court on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 where bond was set at $100,000 cash. Kvamme is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors, including his own daughter. He is also not allowed to use the internet. Kvamme is due back in court on July 5, 2023.

