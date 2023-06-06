Cooking with Cash Wa
Deer hunting application deadline June 7

North Dakota Deer Hunting Applications are due on June 7.
By Bobby Falat
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The deadline for being able to have a chance to go out and hunt a deer in 2023 is almost here.

June 7, is the deadline to get your application in to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, and you can apply for regular deer gun, gratis, youth and muzzleloader, online through their website.

A general game and habitat license is required when applying, if you have not already purchased one for the upcoming season.

This year there are 53,400 licenses available, but that’s down almost 11-thousand from last year. Officials say that a harsh winter forced them to lower the number of available licenses.

The season opens November 10.

