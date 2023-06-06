City departments reorganized until West Fargo City Administrator can be hired

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several departments within the City of West Fargo government are being temporarily reorganized while the city works to hire a new City Administrator.

At the City Commission meeting on Monday, June 5, Assistant City Administrator Dustin Scott presented the plan and explained why this is the best option for now.

Scott proposed the Communications, Human Resources and IT staff be managed under the Administration office. Instead of hiring directors for each of these departments, the city will operate with two communications managers, an HR manager and an IT manager.

Scott says the two communications managers are currently sharing the workload with one assigned to public safety and the other handling information related to city operations and administration.

The HR manager has essentially the same responsibilities as a director, but will be managed under the administrative wing for now. The same goes for the IT manager, who has been overseeing day-to-day operations.

West Fargo City Commissioners voted unanimously to keep this structure until a new City Administrator can be hired.

The city recently hired Heidi Delorme as the new Finance Director, after the former Finance Director was recently fired. Delorme will be responsible for the management of accounting, debt/treasury, utility billing, budgeting, accounts payable/receivable, payroll and investments of the city.

Assistant City Administrator Dustin Scott said Delorme started on a part-time basis on May 30 and is helping with the hiring of additional staff, including a senior accountant and library director.

Delorme has been the Director of Finance and Administration for the United Way of Cass Clay for the past year. Before moving to West Fargo in 2022, Delorme worked for the State of North Dakota for over four years, holding the position of Assistant Chief Financial Officer for the Department of Human Services and Director of Administration for the Department of Water Resources.

The City of West Fargo is still sorting through utility billing errors where some properties were being incorrectly charged, resulting in a loss to taxpayers of at least $1.25 million in revenue. Officials found some properties had been overbilled, underbilled or in some cases not billed at all for multiple years at a time.

During the public comment period of the City Commission meeting on Monday, June 5, one resident called for transparency and accountability.

“How much must taxes increase to pay for all these secret agreements? What is the city attorney doing? It appears he is looking out for administrators not the best interest of the city. He recommended separation agreements for directors who quit after proving incompetent for positions they held. Who approved withholding information from commissioners? Who approved the firing of innocent employees as a cover up? Who approved the secret agreement with Cargill? What other secret agreements and cover ups is he recommending? Transparency, accountability and professionalism is all citizens and employees ask for, but we’re certainly not getting it. Good luck straightening this all out, we fear there’s more yet to be uncovered.”

A group called West Fargo TAP is calling for people in West Fargo to speak their minds and speak at City Commission meetings to let city officials know how they feel.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.