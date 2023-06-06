Biden-Harris Administration allocates $30 Million to reduce train-vehicle collisions and blocked crossings in North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Biden-Harris Administration has announced $30 million in funding to address train-vehicle collisions and blocked crossings in North Dakota. The funding comes from the Federal Railroad Administration’s Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant Program, which aims to improve safety and convenience around railway tracks.

Last year, the U.S. reported over 2,000 highway-rail crossing collisions and 30,000 blocked crossing incidents. In an attempt to resolve the issue, the RCE Program will provide $570 million for 63 projects in 32 states. The initial funding will focus on improving more than 400 at-grade crossings by adding grade separations, closing at-grade crossings, and enhancing existing crossings.

At a press conference in Grand Forks Monday afternoon, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg emphasized the importance of not only the new funding, but the importance of continuously improving the transportation sector.

“An infrastructure law to the proportions of which I’ve not seen in my lifetime is making the difference we needed to make.” Buttigieg said. “We have to make sure we have the world’s best transportation industry.”

The North Dakota project receiving funding is the 42nd Street Grade Separation Project, which will receive $30 million. It will construct a grade separation and a shared-use path to improve safety and connectivity for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists. The project is expected to reduce delays, enhance access to key locations, and improve the quality of life in the area.

Senator Kevin Cramer, emphasized the importance of having smooth and concise transportation throughout the state.

“All of these are links to the global marketplace,” Cramer said. “When they’re under construction or there’s an accident, we know how valuable they are as a lifeline.”

The funding will also support planning activities and project development, with a focus on rural areas and Tribal lands. Over the next four years, additional funding will be made available for similar projects nationwide.

