Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

175 page bill legalizing marijuana in Minn. causes confusion for CBD businesses

Your CBD Store in Moorhead
By Kjersti Maday
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota on August 1st of this year. Many are still asking questions when it comes to the details of the bill and what impact it will have, especially those in the CBD business.

“They’re treating us like a dispensary, but we don’t have the type of products that are in a dispensary,” says Your CB Store owner, Matt Yde.

Just last year, the Minnesota legislature passed a bill legalizing low levels of THC in edible or drinkable form if it’s derived from hemp. Prompting some in the hemp industry to expand their product selection and add locations in the state. Both CBD of FM and Your CBD Store added locations in Moorhead within the last year.

The 175 page bill has many stipulations that initially, CBD distributers say they were not aware of. Most importantly, hemp products will be taxed an additional 10% just like it’s recreational marijuana counterpart. CBD retailers will also need to apply for multiple licenses so they can carry and import CBD and their low-level THC products. Yde explains how this will be a nuisance for CBD consumers who aren’t looking for the same effect as those wanting recreational marijuana.

However, Yde says he’s happy to see the bill includes labeling requirements to protect consumers. He also shared that their line of products are all created and tested by their own chemist and physician, which they hold to the highest standard.

Lawmakers have said it’ll likely take a year or more for most businesses to get a license and acquire product.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested, faces multiple charges after Sunday morning pursuit
Man arrested, faces multiple charges after Sunday morning chase
Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
UPDATE: Toddler, adult killed in Fargo apartment fire
UPDATE: Toddler, adult killed in Fargo apartment fire
Fence, deck, and garage damaged in police pursuit
Police: Chase suspect crashes into fence & deck, still on the run
Quido mugshot
Sheriff: Man arrested for attempted murder after domestic call in Mapleton

Latest News

Police search for man reportedly flashing young children in Grand Forks
Police search for man reportedly flashing young children in Grand Forks
GFPD
Police search for man reportedly flashing young children in Grand Forks
Bismarck Fire Department
Firefighters say newer homes are burning faster
5:00 PM News June 6 - Part 2