175 page bill legalizing marijuana in Minn. causes confusion for CBD businesses

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota on August 1st of this year. Many are still asking questions when it comes to the details of the bill and what impact it will have, especially those in the CBD business.

“They’re treating us like a dispensary, but we don’t have the type of products that are in a dispensary,” says Your CB Store owner, Matt Yde.

Just last year, the Minnesota legislature passed a bill legalizing low levels of THC in edible or drinkable form if it’s derived from hemp. Prompting some in the hemp industry to expand their product selection and add locations in the state. Both CBD of FM and Your CBD Store added locations in Moorhead within the last year.

The 175 page bill has many stipulations that initially, CBD distributers say they were not aware of. Most importantly, hemp products will be taxed an additional 10% just like it’s recreational marijuana counterpart. CBD retailers will also need to apply for multiple licenses so they can carry and import CBD and their low-level THC products. Yde explains how this will be a nuisance for CBD consumers who aren’t looking for the same effect as those wanting recreational marijuana.

However, Yde says he’s happy to see the bill includes labeling requirements to protect consumers. He also shared that their line of products are all created and tested by their own chemist and physician, which they hold to the highest standard.

Lawmakers have said it’ll likely take a year or more for most businesses to get a license and acquire product.

