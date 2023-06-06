Cooking with Cash Wa
10th Annual Moorhead farmers market opens today
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - Summer is here and the Moorhead farmers market is officially open for the season today.

The market will be open Tuesday’s June 6 through September 26 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Hjemkomst Center parking lot. The market will be closed on July 4th.

Enjoy fresh, locally grown produce, baked goods, jams, salsa, meats, hand-crafted items, plants, dog treats and more! With new and returning vendors, live music each market day, free museum entry after 5 pm on Tuesdays and canoe and kayak rentals during the paddling season, the Market is an exciting summer spot for people of all ages!

The Moorhead Farmers Market will also be accepting SNAP benefits, allowing shoppers to buy local with their SNAP/EBT Cards. Better yet, when claimed at the Moorhead Farmers Market, these benefits are matched! $10 worth of SNAP gets you $30 in tokens to spend on fresh foods courtesy of Hunger Solutions of Minnesota. The Market is also newly S/FMNP-authorized to serve WIC participants and low-income seniors. The Market’s SNAP program is managed by First Presbyterian Church with contributions from PartnerSHIP 4 Health and Hunger Solutions.

For more information and to see the full list of vendors and performers, visit moorheadparks.com.

