YMCA providing free summer meals for anyone up to age 18

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One in six children in the U.S. don’t know where their next meal is coming from. The summer is a particularly vulnerable time for kids who rely on free or reduced-price meals during the school year.

The YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties is participating in the 2023 Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). They are providing free, healthy meals to all children up to age 18 at no charge while school is out for summer.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, around 22 million kids receive free or reduced-cost meals thanks to the National School Lunch Program. However, once the school year ends, only 17 percent of those same kids are able to access free meals over the summer break, leaving many children without during the summer months. The Y is working to fill that gap.

No registration is required. Children can come to any of the sites below for a healthy meal. The meals are open to the public and all kids are welcome. Now through August 25, the Y will serve breakfast from 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. daily, Mondays through Fridays at the following sites:

Schlossman YMCA - 4243 19th Ave S, Fargo

Fercho YMCA – 400 1st Ave S, Fargo

Jefferson Elementary – 1701 4th Ave S, Fargo

L.E. Berger Elementary – 631 4th Ave, West Fargo

Madison Elementary – 1040 29th St N, Fargo

In addition to the sites listed above, the Y will offer free lunch for all kids on Mondays through Fridays at two mobile feeding sites now through August 18. You can look for “THE Y FEEDS KIDS” truck at the following sites and times:

Brunsdale Park – 1702 27th Ave S, Fargo from 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Village West Park – 4415 9th Ave Cir S, Fargo from 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.

In 2022, the YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties served over 625,000 meals and snacks through child care and food programs.

If you’d like to give back to kids during the summertime, the YMCA is looking for volunteers to help with the Summer Food Program. Individuals or groups of volunteers will be serving meals to members of the community in need. Volunteers for Summer Food Program must be 18+ years old. To volunteer, contact Ashleigh Ackley at ashleigh.ackley@ymcacassclay.org or 701-364-4120.

For more information about the Summer Food Program, visit //ymcacassclay.org/foodprograms. The Great Plains Food Bank is also offering summer meals; to learn more about that, click here.

