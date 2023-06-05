Wishek man dies in rollover crash

Logan Co., N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says around 10:00am on Thursday, June 1st, a 1984 Ford Conventional concrete truck that was headed east on Highway 13 in Logan County, when its left steer tire blew.

Troopers say the truck overturned into the ditch, and the driver, Scott Muller of Wishek, was thrown from the vehicle.

Muller was treated for his injuries on scene, but later died at the Wishek Hospital.

Highway Patrol says the crash remains under investigation.

