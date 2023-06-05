Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Wishek man dies in rollover crash

(MGN)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Logan Co., N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says around 10:00am on Thursday, June 1st, a 1984 Ford Conventional concrete truck that was headed east on Highway 13 in Logan County, when its left steer tire blew.

Troopers say the truck overturned into the ditch, and the driver, Scott Muller of Wishek, was thrown from the vehicle.

Muller was treated for his injuries on scene, but later died at the Wishek Hospital.

Highway Patrol says the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Police lights generic
Man arrested for Attempted Murder in Wahpeton shooting
Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
GF Roads
Roads closed in Grand Forks due to heat
Generic Water
Missing MN kayaker has been found dead

Latest News

$30 million awarded for Grand Forks street project
Authorities say alcohol contributed to the fatal crash.
Officials say alcohol contributed to fatal Elk River crash
Fire at Moorhead's Village Green Park - June 5
Fire at Moorhead’s Village Green Park - June 5
Valley Today Weather – June 5