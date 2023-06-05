Cooking with Cash Wa
West Fargo planning reconstruction of 9th Street NE

Proposed reconstruction of 9th Street NE from Main to 12th Avenue in West Fargo, ND.
Proposed reconstruction of 9th Street NE from Main to 12th Avenue in West Fargo, ND.(City of West Fargo)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of West Fargo is discussing the reconstruction of 9th Street NE from Main to 12th Avenue.

Anticipated improvements include a three-lane section with center turn lanes, pedestrian facilities, lighting, railroad crossing upgrades, stormwater/drainage, and other city utility modifications. The project is anticipated to cost approximately $14 million. Funding sources would be a combination of grant money, capital improvement sales tax and special assessments.

The city of West Fargo has been working with a consultant on the 9th Street NE reconstruction. At the City Commission meeting on Monday, June 5, commissioners need to determine what work is approved to move forward, so the appropriate documents can be submitted to the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

Commissioners will vote on which project options will move forward: A frontage road north of 7th Avenue NE, which would cost $1,290,000; a BNSF underpass crossing, which would cost $29,830,000; or a BNSF overpass crossing, which would cost $20,600,000. The underpass and overpass options are pending approval of a grant from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA).

The city applied for grant funding through the NDDOT Urban Roads Program and was awarded $9.24 million for fiscal year 2025. The city has also submitted for a grant from the Federal Railroad Administration for the construction of a grade separation that would likely be an overpass at the railroad. This grant would be 80% from the FRA and BNSF has also pledged a 5% grant if the city is able to secure the federal money.

