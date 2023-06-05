West Fargo to begin multiple paving projects next Monday

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Starting next Monday, June 12, The City of West Fargo will begin multiple paving projects in various locations.

Center Street, south of 7th Avenue NE to 12th Avenue N., will close Monday, June 12 for both asphalt mill and overlay. Work is anticipated to be complete by Thursday, June 15, pending weather conditions. Business access will be maintained through single lane access using traffic flaggers. Local traffic will detour to 9th Street NE.

Ninth Street NW, south of 7th Avenue NW to 8th Avenue NW, will close for milling Tuesday, June 13. Business access will be maintained through single lane access using traffic flaggers. This area will close on Monday, June 19 for asphalt paving, with repairs anticipated to be complete by the end of the day, pending weather conditions. Local traffic will detour to 9th Street NE.

Thirteenth Avenue E., between Prairie Parkway and Sheyenne Street, will have a westbound lane reduction Monday, July 10. Traffic will be maintained in all directions.

These repairs are part of the City of West Fargo’s pavement management plan to improve surface conditions and preserve the integrity of major roadways. This maintenance is vital to maintaining a safe transportation network. This work is funded through Capital Improvement Sales Tax.

Motorists in these areas may encounter congestion and delays during the morning and evening commutes and should adjust their travel plans accordingly. Always use the ‘S’ check when traveling in and around construction areas – check your speed, space and stress.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.