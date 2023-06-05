Cooking with Cash Wa
WATCH: Taylor Swift swallows bug during concert

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(CNN) - A surprise guest at Taylor Swift’s concert in Chicago Sunday night left her speechless.

While Swift was talking to the crowd, she suddenly started coughing and turned her back.

She then announced that she swallowed a bug, saying, “Oh, delicious,” which got a big laugh.

Seemingly embarrassed, Swift asked the crowd, “Is there any chance that none of you saw that?”

WARNING: The video may contain explicit language.

Swift was eventually able to “shake it off” and continue on with the show.

