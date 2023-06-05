Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Traffic Alert: Construction begins on lane addition for Tri-level between I-29 & I-94 to 25th Street

During construction, the right shoulder will be closed for portions of I-29 S and I-94 E.
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Orange traffic barrels have been hanging out on the side of the road on I-94, which is a clear sign construction is on the way.

Starting today, construction starts on the tri-level between I-29 & I-94 to 25th Street. The project will add another lane on the tri-level up to the 25th Street exit on I-94. The North Dakota Department of Transportation says the goal is to help minimize traffic backups in the area.

”What we call the zipper merge, that’s going on there now. A lot of people aren’t sure how to do that and in rush hour, things get backed up quite a bit so we’re giving people another lane,” said Justin Oss, the transportation engineer for NDDOT.

During construction, the right shoulder will be closed for portions of I-29 S and I-94 E and traffic will shift, but all lanes remain open. Areas impacted by the construction. Left shoulder closures will impact the following areas.

  • Entrance to the tri-level ramp (southbound travel)
  • I-29 northbound and southbound just north of the tri-level (in the median)
  • I-29 northbound and southbound near the exit ramp for northbound 13th Ave (in the median)

NDDOT is urging drivers to use caution and adhere to all posted signs and speed limits while traveling through construction zones.

For more information, please visit Travel Map on the NDDOT website or dial 511.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
Generic Water
Missing MN kayaker has been found dead
Police lights generic
Man arrested for Attempted Murder in Wahpeton shooting
GF Roads
Roads closed in Grand Forks due to heat

Latest News

Chris Lane
Chris Lane coming to The Lights in August
Man arrested, faces multiple charges after Sunday morning pursuit
Man arrested, faces multiple charges after Sunday morning pursuit
Paving
West Fargo to begin multiple paving projects next Monday
$30 million awarded for Grand Forks street project