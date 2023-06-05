Traffic Alert: Construction begins on lane addition for Tri-level between I-29 & I-94 to 25th Street

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Orange traffic barrels have been hanging out on the side of the road on I-94, which is a clear sign construction is on the way.

Starting today, construction starts on the tri-level between I-29 & I-94 to 25th Street. The project will add another lane on the tri-level up to the 25th Street exit on I-94. The North Dakota Department of Transportation says the goal is to help minimize traffic backups in the area.

”What we call the zipper merge, that’s going on there now. A lot of people aren’t sure how to do that and in rush hour, things get backed up quite a bit so we’re giving people another lane,” said Justin Oss, the transportation engineer for NDDOT.

During construction, the right shoulder will be closed for portions of I-29 S and I-94 E and traffic will shift, but all lanes remain open. Areas impacted by the construction. Left shoulder closures will impact the following areas.

Entrance to the tri-level ramp (southbound travel)

I-29 northbound and southbound just north of the tri-level (in the median)

I-29 northbound and southbound near the exit ramp for northbound 13th Ave (in the median)

NDDOT is urging drivers to use caution and adhere to all posted signs and speed limits while traveling through construction zones.

For more information, please visit Travel Map on the NDDOT website or dial 511.

