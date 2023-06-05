Supreme Court decision could put waterways at risk

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - When the lakes are free of ice, the sun brings people to the water. Swimming, fishing, and boating all come to mind, but some say the waterways we love so much could be at risk, after the Supreme Court ruled to decrease federal authority for environmental protections.

Julie Hill-Gabriel, The National Audubon’s Vice President of Water Conservation declares, “People need water to survive, people need water for their recreational usage and their enjoyment of the natural environment, and it really is just the source of life.”

The “Clean Water Act” is the basic structure for regulating pollutants in U.S waters, and the recent Supreme Court decision essentially weakens federal standards. This creates more freedoms for some, but concern from others.

A recent study by the National Audubon Society found that two-thirds of North American bird species are at risk of extinction and they assert that protections for wetlands is critical for their survival.

Hill-Gabriel says, “When birds are doing badly, it’s usually not too long after that human communities start to see challenges.”

While some believe this ruling could be devasting for our wetlands, and in turn, our communities, Republicans in both Minnesota and North Dakota have voiced their approval of the Supreme Court decision, including North Dakota Senator John Hoeven.

Hoeven says, “This is really good news for our farmers, for our ranchers, for our energy industry, really all private property owners.”

To make sure we take care of our ecosystems and environment, Hill-Gabriel urges cooperation, “Folks who are interested in protecting wetlands, you know, open a dialogue, look for opportunities to work together with private land owners and others who might be proposing projects.”

Hill-Gabriel also mentions their website is a great place for resources and to learn more about their collaboration with ranchers to conserve grasslands.

