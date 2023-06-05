Sheriff: Man arrested for attempted murder after domestic call in Mapleton

MAPLETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is behind bars at the Cass County Jail after deputies responded to a ‘domestic disturbance’ early Saturday morning at a home in Mapleton.

27-year-old Kyle C. Quido is booked on charges including attempted murder, terrorizing, aggravated reckless endangerment and refusal to halt. Official charges have not yet been filed.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on June 3, Cass County deputies responded to the 500 block of 5th St. Officials say during a ‘verbal dispute’ between Quido and a female victim, Quido discharged a firearm. No physical injuries came from the altercation.

Deputies say Quido led responding officers on a short foot pursuit before being taken into custody.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was not able to release further details on the situation, as the case now sits with prosecutors. Authorities do emphasize there is no further concern for public safety regarding this situation.

