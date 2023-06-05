Over 60 complaints of illness tied to Schulze Lake

(Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health says dozens are reporting illness after swimming in Schulze Lake at Dakota County’s Lebanon Hills Regional Park.

They say the reports have come in in the last three days. So, the MDH is asking people to stay home and not visit other beaches if they are feeling ill, this includes diarrhea and vomiting. Health officials say they have gotten more than 60 reports of the illness. It’s mainly people experiencing vomiting or diarrhea. Officials say they’re still determining the exact pathogen causing the illnesses, but the symptoms and incubation period are consistent with norovirus infection.

Norovirus is spread by the fecal-oral route, meaning people who have been ill shed the virus in their stool.

If you have been sick after swimming at Schulze Lake, you can contact the Foodborne and Waterborne Illness Hotline at 651-201-5655 or email health.foodill@state.mn.us.

More information about waterborne illness prevention can be found on the Waterborne Illness page on the MDH website.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.