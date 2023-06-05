More than 300 boxes of illegal, embargoed products missing from Northland Vapor despite court orders

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The legal saga continues between the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy and a local smoke shop.

Newly filed court documents allege, despite an embargo on several edible cannabinoid products, higher ups at Northland Vapor have still been moving and selling the products in hopes of flying under the radar. A judge has since ordered Northland Vapor to turn in all illegal products to be destroyed by the end of this week.

A lawsuit filed against Northland Vapor back in December by the board of pharmacy stated the companies were manufacturing and selling THC edibles that are “50 times the allowable levels” and using shapes that resemble products marketed to children.

In July 2022, a law went into effect in Minnesota that allows people 21 and older to buy edibles and beverages that contain a limited amount of hemp-derived THC; No more than five milligrams of THC per serving and no more than 50 sold per package. It also restricts labeling and packaging.

In November 2022, court documents stated the board of pharmacy and the FDA found packages containing 2,500 milligrams of THC at Northland Vapor’s Moorhead warehouse, which is 50 times the amount permitted under Minnesota law. Those products were then placed under an embargo by state officials, not to be sold or touched until the lawsuit was settled. However, in March, a whistleblower came forward and stated Northland Vapor’s top brass were continuing to sell and move the illegal products, despite the court order.

In total, court documents say board officials documented 511 boxes of illegal product at Northland Vapor’s Moorhead facility and put each crate under an embargo in March 2023. On May 25, board officials went back to Northland Vapor to place additional embargo notices on noncompliant edible cannabinoid products, however, at that time, documents say only 140 cases remained at the facility, as the rest had been moved. An affidavit says when officials embargoed the boxes, each was full and sealed with packaging tape, tamper resistant tape or both, but when officials came back, they found the boxes had been torn open and emptied out.

Embargoed boxes of illegal product at Northland Vapor Warehouse in March 2023 (L) 371 boxes of embargoed product gone in May 2023 (Clay County Court)

“We are dealing with a THC edibles company who has a real small handful of very simple regulations to follow yet has flouted nearly every one of those simple regulations. And we’re not dealing with a company here that just happens to be a little bit out of compliance, nor one that has been willing to come into compliance. We’re dealing here with a company that is severely and brazenly out of compliance with the laws that oversee THC edibles,” Hans Anderson said in court last week, according to a transcript. Anderson is an Assistant Attorney General for the state of Minnesota.

A Clay County judged has ordered the remainder of the 371 boxes to be returned so they could be destroyed immediately as they “present a significant public safety risk.” Officials estimate among the 371 boxes were approximately one million gummy bears. According to the judicial order, Northland Vapor has until June 9 to properly destroy the products.

While it’s unclear where the hundreds of boxes of product went, an affidavit from a former employee and business partner of Northland Vapor stated the company bought an abandoned grocery store in Rosholt, South Dakota to be used as the smoke shop’s new warehouse. The affidavit from the former business partner states the South Dakota warehouse has mold on the walls and doesn’t have a bathroom or running water.

The affidavit states. “‘Death by Gummies’ are being packaged in the open on plastic tarps,” and goes on to say the way the gummies are being produced and packaged is “unsafe.”

And in court last week, Anderson echoed those concerns in court when he told the judge the gummies are “being manufactured under unsanitary conditions in facilities filled with filth and mold, and with no quality controls at all. We’ve even found mold growing inside products they would have sold to consumers had we not embargoed them.”

While the board of pharmacy asked for those at the top at Northland Vapor to be found in contempt of court, a Clay County judge denied that motion ‘at this time.’

The next court date in the ongoing battle has not yet been set.

