Gov. Burgum teases Presidential announcement in preview video

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We’ve known for a few weeks that North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum will likely announce a run for President on June 7th.

On Monday, he released a 3:30 teaser video called “Announcement Preview: Change”.

The video highlights Burgum’s roots in Arthur, North Dakota, as well as his accomplishments as a businessman and governor. It hits at liberals by saying “woke is what you did at 5 in the morning to start the day.” But it also alludes to how he differs from former President Trump, saying “anger, yelling, infighting – that’s not going to cut it anymore. In North Dakota we listen with respect, and we talk things out.”

Burgum’s official announcement is planned for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Sanctuary Events Center. He’ll join a growing list of Republican hopefuls, including former President Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchison, biotech and health care entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and more.

Burgum also announced that he will be visiting two important primary states in the near future. Iowa’s Republican causus is the first of the campaign season (January 8). Burgum will visit there the day following his Fargo announcement, followed by a visit to New Hampshire, which is the site of the next Presidential primary (January 16).

