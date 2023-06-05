Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Ex-part owner of Minnesota Vikings gets over six years in cryptocurrency scam

Arizona businessman Reggie Fowler addresses reporters after Minnesota Vikings owner Red McCombs...
Arizona businessman Reggie Fowler addresses reporters after Minnesota Vikings owner Red McCombs announced the proposed sale of the team to Fowler, Feb. 14, 2005, in Eden Prairie, Minn. Fowler, a former part owner of the Vikings who defrauded a short-lived professional football league known as the Alliance of American Football while carrying out $700 million cryptocurrency scam was sentenced Monday, June 5, 2023, to over six years in prison.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By The Associated Press and Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A former part owner of the Minnesota Vikings who defrauded a short-lived professional football league known as the Alliance of American Football in a $700 million cryptocurrency scam was sentenced Monday to over six years in prison.

Reginald Fowler, 64, of Chandler, Arizona, was sentenced in Manhattan federal court to six years and three months in prison and was ordered to forfeit $740 million and pay restitution of $53 million.

The Alliance of American Football met a speedy end in 2019 when it ran out of money.

Prosecutors said Fowler lied to the league’s executives when he claimed to control bank accounts with tens of millions of dollars from real estate investments and government contracts that he could use to support the league.

In 2005, he tried to buy the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings, becoming a minority owner before his involvement in the team ended in 2014.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement that Fowler broke the law by processing hundreds of millions of dollars of unregulated transactions on behalf of cryptocurrency exchanges that were used as a shadow bank.

“He did so by lying to legitimate U.S. financial institutions, which exposed the U.S. financial system to serious risk,” Williams said. “He then victimized a professional football league by lying about his net worth in exchange for a substantial portion of the league.”

In a sentencing submission, defense lawyer Edward Sapone wrote that Fowler was heartbroken that he let himself engage in crimes after over six decades of extraordinary contributions to family and community.

“Reggie is extremely remorseful,” Sapone wrote. “The American Football League didn’t benefit from the investment that Reggie had planned to make. Reggie’s bank accounts were frozen, he could not secure the investment money, and he was not able to invest the large sum of money he promised to invest.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
Generic Water
Missing MN kayaker has been found dead
Shawn Lee Lane.
UPDATE: Wahpeton man shot cousin in chest, court papers allege
GF Roads
Roads closed in Grand Forks due to heat

Latest News

Northland Vapor in Moorhead, MN
More than 300 boxes of illegal, embargoed products missing from Northland Vapor despite court orders
Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND)
Gov. Burgum teases Presidential announcement in preview video
Proposed reconstruction of 9th Street NE from Main to 12th Avenue in West Fargo, ND.
West Fargo planning reconstruction of 9th Street NE
Valley News Now 3:30PM News Update