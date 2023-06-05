Chris Lane coming to The Lights in August

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - EPIC Events just announced the sixth concert of 2023. Chris Lane will perform live on MIDCO Stage at Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights on Friday, August 18.

The doors will open at 6:00 p.m. with the opener starting at 7:00 p.m. The opening act will be announced at a later date. The concert will be rain or shine and tickets are non-refundable.

General Admission standing tickets are $39 plus fees and VIP standing tickets start at $59 plus fees. Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 9 at Ticketmaster.com.

The Chris Lane concert is included in the Busch Light Plaza Pass, granting attendees one single General Admission entry for every EPIC Events show at The Lights in 2023. Passes are for sale now, but a limited number are available.

For more information on this show, along with previously announced concerts Hairball, Sawyer Brown and Blackhawk, 38 Special and Elle King, Gary Allan, and Granger Smith visit www.EPICeventsND.com.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.