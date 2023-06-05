$30 million awarded for Grand Forks street project

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Senator John Hoeven announced on Monday that the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration has awarded a $30 million grant for the 42nd Street Grade Separation Project in Grand Forks.

Senator Hoeven says the grant will support the final design and construction of a grade separation and walking path. Senator Hoeven added that currently, the BNSF rail line cuts through the city, requiring traffic to re-route more than one mile from 42nd Street crossing, to Columbia Road.

“We worked to secure this $30 million award, as it will support needed improvements to the rail crossing at 42nd Street in Grand Forks, providing both a grade separation for the road and a walking path,” said Senator Hoeven. “These enhancements will benefit not only those who attend and work at UND, a world-class institution that prepares students in a wide array of fields important to our state and nation, but improve efficiency and safety for the city’s residents and all those who travel through Grand Forks.”

“I would like to thank our federal delegation for raising awareness of this project at a national level and for continuing to champion Grand Forks,” said Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.