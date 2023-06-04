Wahpeton orders shelter in place after shooting
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There is currently a shelter in place in order in Wahpeton after a shooting today.
According to the Wahpeton Daily News, the shooting took place early this evening and the suspect is still at large.
Valley News Live is reaching out to officials to get more details and will share updates as details become available.
