Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Wahpeton orders shelter in place after shooting

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There is currently a shelter in place in order in Wahpeton after a shooting today.

According to the Wahpeton Daily News, the shooting took place early this evening and the suspect is still at large.

Valley News Live is reaching out to officials to get more details and will share updates as details become available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart on 52nd closed
Walmart on 52nd Avenue back open
Teen, Joseph Stagnaro, unexpectedly passed away
A community is left “devastated, completely devastated” after sudden loss
Ben Ellefson
Former NDSU tight end retires from NFL
Loose rocks flew at pickup from semi's unloading
UPDATE: Man killed in semi’s unloading on LaMoure Co. highway is identified
Man assaulted at Shooting Star Casino
VNL Investigates: Assault at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen

Latest News

GF Roads
Roads closed in Grand Forks due to heat
One dead after motorcycle crash in Bemidji
6:00 PM Weather June 3
One dead after single vehicle crash in Ramsey County