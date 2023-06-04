Roads closed in Grand Forks due to heat

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Due to extreme heat, several roads have buckled in the City of Grand Forks.

University Ave. is closed from N. 42nd St. to N. 47th St. due to the road buckling on the I-29 overpass.

S. Washington St. had both northbound lanes buckle on the 3200 block. Traffic is able to pass in the turn lane.

Belmont road had a small buckle at the 3800 block. Traffic is still able to pass.

All damage caused by these road buckles have been barricaded off, and police are asking that you avoid the area if at all possible.

