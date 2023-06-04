Missing MN kayaker has been found dead

NEAR ST. CLOUD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Stearns County Sheriff’s office says on Friday, June 2nd, the body of 39-year-old Donald Richard Worden of St. Cloud, was found around 6:45pm in the Mississippi River.

Deputies say around 6:20pm that night, a boater on the Mississippi River, who was near the St. Germain Street Bridge, reported that a body was floating in the water.

On May 31st, it was reported to deputies by a boater that an overturned kayak was found on the Mississippi River, but that no one was found around the kayak. A massive search for Worden was conducted, but turned up empty.

The body of Donald Worden was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

