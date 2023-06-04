Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Missing MN kayaker has been found dead

Generic Water
Generic Water(WLUC)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR ST. CLOUD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Stearns County Sheriff’s office says on Friday, June 2nd, the body of 39-year-old Donald Richard Worden of St. Cloud, was found around 6:45pm in the Mississippi River.

Deputies say around 6:20pm that night, a boater on the Mississippi River, who was near the St. Germain Street Bridge, reported that a body was floating in the water.

On May 31st, it was reported to deputies by a boater that an overturned kayak was found on the Mississippi River, but that no one was found around the kayak. A massive search for Worden was conducted, but turned up empty.

The body of Donald Worden was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Teen, Joseph Stagnaro, unexpectedly passed away
A community is left “devastated, completely devastated” after sudden loss
Police lights generic
Man arrested for Attempted Murder in Wahpeton shooting
Two people hurt in Fargo apartment complex fire
Fatal Crash
One dead after motorcycle crash in Bemidji

Latest News

10:00PM Sports Part 2 - June 3
10:00PM Sports Part 1 - June 3
10:00 PM Weather June 3
10:00 PM News June 3 - Part 2