Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Lane Closures on Westbound Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes due to Pavement Buckle

(KKCO)
By Reed Gregory
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced lane closures on westbound Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes near Airport Road, as a result of pavement buckle. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and expect delays in this area.

The pavement buckle has affected both lanes of westbound Highway 10, prompting officials to direct traffic temporarily onto the shoulder. This measure has been implemented to ensure the safety of motorists while repairs are being carried out.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the estimated duration for these lane closures is approximately 5 to 6 hours, or until the completion of the necessary repairs. Motorists are advised to plan their travel accordingly and seek alternative routes if possible.

Valley News Live will bring updates as they become available

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Police lights generic
Man arrested for Attempted Murder in Wahpeton shooting
Teen, Joseph Stagnaro, unexpectedly passed away
A community is left “devastated, completely devastated” after sudden loss
GF Roads
Roads closed in Grand Forks due to heat
Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested

Latest News

Generic Water
Missing MN kayaker has been found dead
10:00PM Sports Part 2 - June 3
10:00PM Sports Part 1 - June 3
10:00 PM Weather June 3