Lane Closures on Westbound Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes due to Pavement Buckle

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced lane closures on westbound Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes near Airport Road, as a result of pavement buckle. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and expect delays in this area.

The pavement buckle has affected both lanes of westbound Highway 10, prompting officials to direct traffic temporarily onto the shoulder. This measure has been implemented to ensure the safety of motorists while repairs are being carried out.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the estimated duration for these lane closures is approximately 5 to 6 hours, or until the completion of the necessary repairs. Motorists are advised to plan their travel accordingly and seek alternative routes if possible.

Valley News Live will bring updates as they become available

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.