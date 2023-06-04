“I was shocked”: Neighbor reacts to Wahpeton shelter in place

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After Wahpeton police issued a shelter in place on Saturday night, many were left concerned.

Kelsey Solberg lives at the next door complex, and she found out about the active scene through the shelter in place notification.

“I was shocked,” Solberg said. “I was out of town when it happened here, but I did get the notification, and I was glad the notification came through. It was just very interesting that it happened.”

The Wahpeton Police department said around 4:30 Saturday afternoon, they received a 911 call for a 34-year-old man that had been shot in the chest. Police say when they got to the apartment complex at 1358 12th St. N, they found the man laying on the ground.

Witnesses told police that the victim was shot by a family at that address. Police shortly after arriving to the scene, issued a shelter in place for a 6-block radius and evacuated people living in the building.

The alleged shooter, was later identified as 37-year-old Shawn Lee Lane. He was found inside unit 304 and arrested for Attempted Murder and Discharge of a Firearm Within City Limits.

Police say they also found a firearm on scene. Information of the victim has not yet been released.

Solberg said when she got back to town, she couldn’t enter her home.

“When I did get back to town, I was unable to get on the street because making sure everything was all clear before letting residents back down this street since my apartment was so close to it,” Solberg said.

She said it was a scary situation to stumble upon.

“It was a little nerve wracking,” Solberg said. “We did drive down here to see if there was a chance we could get in but we did see that it was really kind of when everything was taking place.”

The shelter in place was issued for about 5 hours, and Solberg said she was grateful to have the app that made her aware, and she wants others to be able to get alerts when needed.

“I’ve only been here for about a year and a few months and I did find out the correct emergency app. I think there was one before called “code red” and I don’t think everyone got switched over to the new one,” Solberg said. “Hopefully this will help get them in to the new “everbridge” one in case there is another one.”

Valley News Live did reach out to officials for more information on what happened, and we’ll be sure to bring updates as more details become available.

