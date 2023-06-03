Power lines down near Wheatland

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials with the Red River Regional Dispatch Center say crews were on scene Friday night, after power lines went down near Wheatland, North Dakota.

Officials say it’s unclear how many power lines are down. However, it happened around 9:30 p.m. near 151 Ave. SE and 34th St. SE in Cass County.

Ottertail Power Company is responding to the incident.

