Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Power lines down near Wheatland

Ottertail Power Company is responding to the incident.
(KY3)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials with the Red River Regional Dispatch Center say crews were on scene Friday night, after power lines went down near Wheatland, North Dakota.

Officials say it’s unclear how many power lines are down. However, it happened around 9:30 p.m. near 151 Ave. SE and 34th St. SE in Cass County.

Ottertail Power Company is responding to the incident.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart on 52nd closed
Walmart on 52nd Avenue back open
Levi Joseph Miles, 21
Two arrested for breaking into multiple vehicles, stealing two guns
Graphic
Missing kayaker reported in central MN
Woman accused of stealing more than $68,000 from Frazee VFW
Men involved with James Moore's death
Deadly drug robbery was 16-year-old’s plan, court docs allege

Latest News

Two people hurt in Fargo apartment complex fire
10:00PM Weather June 2
Public Health shares details to Sunday night chemical spill
10:00PM News June 2 - Part 1
10:00PM News June 2 - Part 2