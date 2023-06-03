Cooking with Cash Wa
One dead after single vehicle crash in Ramsey County

By Zoë Jones
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAMSEY COUNTY (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Ramsey County Early Saturday morning.

According to police, this fatal crash involved an unbelted/unrestrained occupant.

The Jaguar was traveling northbound Highway 280 at a high rate of speed, struck the concrete center median, and careened into the right-hand ditch before returning to the roadway. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Police identified as 56-year-old Edward Jack Larson of Saint Paul MN.

The accident took place Northbound Highway 280 north of Larpenteur Avenue, Lauderdale, Ramsey County.

Police believe alcohol was involved.

There are no further details available at this time.

