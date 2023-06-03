One dead after motorcycle crash in Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after a pickup truck and motorcycle crashed in Bemidji on Friday night.

According to police, at 7:30 p.m. they received a report of the crash at the intersection of Bemidji Av and 2nd St NW.

Officers responded to the crash and located a 2015 Ford F150 driven by Duane White, 65, of Bemidji and a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Shaye Terrill-Yaklich, 25 also of Bemidji.

Officers on scene spoke with witnesses and passengers in White’s vehicle who stated that the motorcycle driven by Terrill-Yaklich had entered the intersection at an alleged high rate of speed and struck the side of White’s vehicle.

Police say Terrill-Yaklich was pronounced deceased on scene by EMS and Fire Dept staff.

There are no further details to release, the case remains under investigation by the Bemidji Police Department and MN State Patrol.

