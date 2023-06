First Alert Weather Days Continue through Sunday. Dangerous Heat with a Few Storms

THROUGH SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS

The heat builds. Here in Fargo, we are anticipating temperatures to soar into the the mid to upper 90s. If a thundershower/storm moves in during peak heating of the day, it will limit how warm we get - just as what we saw on Friday afternoon.

Through the weekend, heat and humidity will aid in the development of afternoon/evening storms once again! Just like every other day the past week, storms will be hit-and-miss. The risk of severe is on the low end, though any strong to severe storms would pose a wind and hail threat. This is the same pattern we have had all week.

Storms dissipate once we lose the heat/energy from the sun after sunset.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... In Fargo, expect hot temperatures in the mid 90s. Most locations outside of the immediate Valley will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s through the weekend. Be on the lookout again for afternoon and evening storms. Organized severe weather is not expected but on or two strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out. Wind and hail remain the possible threats just like we saw all week across the region.

MONDAY - FRIDAY: Still hot to start the week with thunderstorm chances on Monday. A slight chance of storms lingers on Tuesday, but the quieter/less stormy pattern takes over. A “cool” front will push into Minnesota from the east, and will bring a break from the heat Tuesday. This front will become stationary near the Red River Valley, so the west will be hottest through the late week. The stationary front will also be a boundary on which isolated storms will form. We still will be quite hot through most of the week with 80s and 90s. The hottest days look to be Thursday as another cold front pushes south out of Canada with the best chance of rain and thunder for the upcoming workweek. This will bring cooler temperatures on Friday with highs in the 70s and low 80s to wrap up the week.

WEEKEND: Next weekend finally brings some decent relief from the prolonged stretch of hot weather. Temperatures are expected to be in the 80s along with a few in the 70s. The overall pattern looks dry.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.