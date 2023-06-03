FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A buseum is in Fargo this weekend. A bus converted into a historical museum traveling around the U.S. For over 20 years, has parked in Broadway square.

“We are the buseum, a museum on wheels, that is traveling all around the Midwest” said buseum advocate Katharina Herz.

The buseum consists of a group of students from a German university traveling around the Midwest with their former professor.

“Both the inside of the exhibit and the outside are topics that, um, we maybe don’t want to face that maybe we don’t want to face, or don’t want to talk about, but in order to move forward, or get over them basically, we need to talk.” said Herz.

The inside dives into the social experiences of people who lived during the great depression and experienced the times of WWII. Focusing on what they went through during that time in history.

“We have two exhibits in the buseum and the one on the inside is historical. It’s the Midwest 1914 to 1941, we call it ‘hidden are forbidden no more’’ said buseum director Luck-Thrams.

“On the outside of the bus we decided on 12 topics where climate change affects our daily lives. So, we can really see them and also do something about them” said Herz.

The guides of the buseum are not here to just share knowledge, but to learn as well.

“We are here not only to talk about climate change and to teach our perspective, but we also want to hear your perspective and learn how you are doing and dealing with things. We have our European and German perspectives and we want to learn yours in order to move forward together on this issue” said herz.

“We’re here on broadway square waiting for your questions and your input, what you think about these stories” said Luck-Thrams.

The mobile exhibit is open to the public till 10 pm tonight, and 10 am to 10 pm tomorrow. You can also check them out at these upcoming locations:

Minneapolis/St. Paul:

Every Tuesday in June (except June 13th) (9th & Nicolett; 10:30am-2pm)

June 10th + 11th at the German Days of the Germanic-American Institute (301 Summit Ave, Minneapolis; 11am-7pm)

Duluth:

June 14th + 15th (222 E Superior St; 12pm-6pm on 14th & 10am-6pm on 15th)

Stillwater:

June 17th (115 4th St N; 12-6pm)

