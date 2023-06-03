Cooking with Cash Wa
Bloomington homeowner wakes up to 20-pound snapping turtle on front porch

(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) - Homeowner Bruce McFadzean awoke Friday morning not to any packages on his front porch, but to something entirely different: A roughly 20-pound snapping turtle.

The turtle appeared content to sit on the welcome mat and reluctant to move, leading McFadzean to call the police.

An officer from the Bloomington Police Department arrived and escorted the turtle off of the property.

