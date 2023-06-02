Walmart on 52nd Avenue back open

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - What some Fargo residents say is the best grocery store in town suddenly closed. The Walmart located at 3757 55th Avenue South, Fargo, temporarily closed this afternoon, causing a lot of confusion with grocery shoppers today.

The store experienced a brief closure following a planned power transfer in conjunction with the city. They reopened around 6:15 p.m. local time.

