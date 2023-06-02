Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Walmart on 52nd Avenue back open

Walmart on 52nd closed
Walmart on 52nd closed(Western Mass News)
By Ian Schafer
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - What some Fargo residents say is the best grocery store in town suddenly closed. The Walmart located at 3757 55th Avenue South, Fargo, temporarily closed this afternoon, causing a lot of confusion with grocery shoppers today.

The store experienced a brief closure following a planned power transfer in conjunction with the city. They reopened around 6:15 p.m. local time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabian Scott
Update: Second murder suspect arrested in connection to shooting of 16-year-old boy
Neighborhood reacts to SWAT presence
Neighborhood reacts to SWAT arrest
Marcus Rexrode, Fabian Scott, Marcus McCuin, Tommie Trent
Four arrested in drug robbery that led to murder of West Fargo teen
Graphic
Missing kayaker reported in central MN
GFPD PERSON OF INTEREST
Grand Forks PD need help identifying person of interest

Latest News

People with felony convictions can now vote in Minnesota
The 18,000sq. ft. training center will be dedicated to their youth and adult training programs,...
New Red River Regional Marksmanship Training Center
Governor Burgum announces ND National Guard will be deployed to southern border
ND to deploy National Guard to southern border
Red River Zoo Pride of the Prairie
Red River Zoo opens Pride of the Prairie exhibit