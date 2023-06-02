VNL Investigates: Assault at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live is investigating after receiving several messages through the Whistleblower Hotline about a worker assaulting someone in the Casino at the Shooting Star in Mahnomen.

The incident happened last night at the casino. A video shows a security guard headbutting an individual and hitting him across the face multiple times.

After speaking with police, the person assaulted was identified as 38-year-old Shawn Lee Wade.

The Mahnomen County Sherriff’s office told VNL that Wade was harassing someone in the casino, which is when security stepped in. Then Wade tried to attack security, which then led to the incident in the video before.

Wade was charged with 4th degree assault, 5th degree assault and a terrorizing threat for saying he was going to kill a nurse.

Many are questioning if the excessive force used from security was necessary.

VNL visited the casino and asked if they had any comments to make on the situation, and VNL received this statement in response:

“Shooting star casino is aware of an active and ongoing investigation related to an incident that took place on our premise. We are cooperating fully with local authorities and tribal leadership. Shooting star casino does not comment on active police investigations.”

White Earth Tribal Police are in charge of the investigation. Valley News Live did reach out to them on Thursday through email and phone calls, but have yet to hear back.

