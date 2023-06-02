Cooking with Cash Wa
Suspects in Fargo teen murder arraigned in court

Rexrode has bond set at $2M; Scott, McCuin $1M
Marcus Rexrode, Fabian Scott, and Marcus McCuin face a murder charge. Tommie Trent is charged...
By Justin Betti
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three of the four people arrested in connection to the killing of a West Fargo teen were in court for their arraignment, Friday.

Marcus Rexrode, 31, was the first person arrested on a murder charge. If convicted, he faces a max sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. He also potentially faces 4-to-10 years in prison on a drug delivery with firearm charge.

The judge said because of his lengthy criminal history and because he is alleged to have fired the fatal shot, bail is set at $2 million, cash only.

His preliminary hearing is June 29 at 1:30PM.

Both Fabian Scott, 19, and Marcus McCuin, 41, also face a murder charge. If convicted, they’d face a maximum sentence of life is prison without the possibility of parole. They both also potentially face 4-to-10 years for robbery with a dangerous weapon. McCuin also faces an unlawful possession of a firearm charge.

Both were assigned public defenders and had bail set at $1 million, cash only.

There were no pleas made at the arraignment. McCuin’s preliminary hearing is July 6 at 1:30PM. Scott’s preliminary hearing is set for July 5th at 9AM.

Tommie Trent was arraigned Thursday on drug charges. A judge set Trent’s bond at 10 percent of $25,000.

