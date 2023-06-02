Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Parking lot blocked off in preparation for demolition at Moorhead Center Mall

Moorhead Center Mall parking lot fenced off in preparation for demolition.
Moorhead Center Mall parking lot fenced off in preparation for demolition.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Tenants at the Moorhead Center Mall have been calling Valley News Live, upset that a large portion of the parking lot on the south side of the shopping center is now fenced off.

Roers recently purchased the building and will take over at the end of the year. They tell us phase one of demolition is starting this summer and that’s why much of the parking lot in front of the former Herberger’s is blocked off.

Business owners who called Valley News Live are concerned that the parking lot closure will keep shoppers from coming to the mall, and hurt their bottom line.

Roers says once demolition is complete, that area will open back up. Parking is still available in the parking ramp, and on the north and west sides of the mall.

A representative from Roers tells Valley News Live, “We have not heard from tenants about their concern for parking. We would like to hear from the tenants directly if they have concerns as we strive to have open communication with the tenants.”

Any concerned businesses owners are urged to contact Roers.

The project is part of the overall redevelopment plan for downtown Moorhead, and was approved by voters last November.

Previous Coverage
Tenants feel “hung out to dry” after notice to vacate
Roers announces dates to Moorhead Center Mall tenants

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart on 52nd closed
Walmart on 52nd Avenue back open
Levi Joseph Miles, 21
Two arrested for breaking into multiple vehicles, stealing two guns
Graphic
Missing kayaker reported in central MN
Woman accused of stealing more than $68,000 from Frazee VFW
Men involved with James Moore's death
Deadly drug robbery was 16-year-old’s plan, court docs allege

Latest News

4:00PM News June 2 - Part 1
UPDATE: Moorhead murder suspect returns from California custody
Charges Filed in Assault at Shooting Star Casino
Suspects in Fargo teen murder arraigned in court