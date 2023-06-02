Parking lot blocked off in preparation for demolition at Moorhead Center Mall

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Tenants at the Moorhead Center Mall have been calling Valley News Live, upset that a large portion of the parking lot on the south side of the shopping center is now fenced off.

Roers recently purchased the building and will take over at the end of the year. They tell us phase one of demolition is starting this summer and that’s why much of the parking lot in front of the former Herberger’s is blocked off.

Business owners who called Valley News Live are concerned that the parking lot closure will keep shoppers from coming to the mall, and hurt their bottom line.

Roers says once demolition is complete, that area will open back up. Parking is still available in the parking ramp, and on the north and west sides of the mall.

A representative from Roers tells Valley News Live, “We have not heard from tenants about their concern for parking. We would like to hear from the tenants directly if they have concerns as we strive to have open communication with the tenants.”

Any concerned businesses owners are urged to contact Roers.

The project is part of the overall redevelopment plan for downtown Moorhead, and was approved by voters last November.

