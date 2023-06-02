Paleontologists use 3D printing to help complete new ND species exhibit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many industries are embracing 3-D printing to bring their projects alive. One of the oldest sciences, paleontology, is utilizing it too.

Paleontologists are brushing up on history as they clean up preserved specimens. With the help of some new technology, those animals are getting another life.

“So, a great aspect of 3D printing is you can fill in missing parts of a specimen that were either not preserved or broken,” said paleontologist Jeff Person.

This 3D printer is helping complete animal skeletons in the paleontology library at the Heritage Center. Person said the printer is more cost-effective and faster than having an artist sculpt parts out of clay or plaster.

“So that was the previous technology, it was entirely dependent on how good of a sculptor you had. That’s how it worked,” said Person.

The first partially 3D-printed specimen is now on display. Eoarctos, or ‘Dawn Bear’ is about the size of a raccoon. Paleontologists have only found this new species in southwestern North Dakota.

“It still was probably able to climb trees. And some of the other cool things we found out about this animal, it was probably eating very hard items, so what was available at the time was small snails,” said Person.

Person says it took about three days to print Dawn Bear’s missing bones.

Right now there are not a lot of 3-D printed items in the library, but the department is working on building up the collection.

