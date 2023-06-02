North Dakota, Montana Senators react to passage of debt ceiling bill
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WASHINGTON - U.S. Senators from North Dakota and Montana reacted to the passage of the debt ceiling bill late Thursday night.
The bill passed with bipartisan support, 63-36, a day after the House passed it. It now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk for signature.
Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, who voted in favor of the bill, provided the following statement:
Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, who voted in favor of the bill, provided the following statement:
Sen. Jon Tester, D-MT, who voted in favor of the bill, provided the following statement:
Sen. Steve Daines, R-MT, who voted against the bill, provided the following statement:
