New Red River Regional Marksmanship Training Center

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Regional Marksmanship Center in West Fargo is announcing that construction on their new training facility will begin this week.

Project manager Lisa Dirk said the 18,000 sq. ft. training center will be dedicated to their youth and adult training programs, hunter safety and many more opportunities. The RRRM takes pride in offering a safe experience with high-class facilities and equipment for everyone.

“Our mission and our goal has always been to educate and to train safe and responsible firearm users. So what I think we bring to the community is just the opportunity to learn about not only shooting sports, but how some of our other programs can benefit them and their families” said Dirk.

The marksmanship center is still actively fundraising during the build welcoming anyone who would like to get involved or support their project.

